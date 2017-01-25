Outokumpu Oyj Press release January 25, 2017 at 7.00 pm EET



Outokumpu divests its quarto plate mill in New Castle, Indiana, US to D'Orazio Capital Partners, a US-based private equity company and to the mill's current management, as it serves Outokumpu's financial and operational interests. Outokumpu's other American operations remain unchanged.



The cash consideration of the transaction is expected to be approximately EUR 28 million, depending on the amount of the net working capital at the closing. The transaction reduces Outokumpu's net debt with the approximately same amount. Outokumpu does not consider the financial impact of the transaction to be material, and reports the transaction as an adjustment in the first-quarter 2017 results.



