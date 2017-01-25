Travelers move away from traditional business aviation options in favor of access to a new global solution



MALTA, 2017-01-25 18:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global aviation service VistaJet reports 2016 as its best year ever in North America. The company, which positions itself as an alternative to full or fractional aircraft ownership, now reports the U.S. as its number one growth market, citing a preference for a global flying solution with no asset exposure as the reason customers choose to switch.



In 2016, the number of flight bookings grew by 137% YoY across the VistaJet owned fleet1, connecting customers to 187 countries in the world. Over 65% of VistaJet US Inc's2 new customers came from corporations and Fortune 500 companies favoring its signature business model to help them connect and do business worldwide.



International and American passengers arriving and departing from the U.S. grew 122% vs 2015, making it the number one country for take-offs and landings. VistaJet's 71-strong fleet of Bombardier Challenger and Global aircraft1 are positioned all over the world to take customers anywhere with minimal notice. From popular cities such as New York or London, corporations and ultra high net worth individuals were able to arrange their flight with full catering in as little as 90 minutes from booking.



VistaJet promises the highest standards of safety and service. On board its silver and red-striped aircraft1, the company encourages customers to order catering from a restaurant of their choice; and has arranged for dishes from renowned Japanese restaurant Nobu to exclusive kosher restaurant and bakery My Most Favorite Food.



Rather than fractional or full aircraft ownership, VistaJet pioneered the asset-free hourly subscription model to arrange for flight services worldwide. Continued global growth and an ongoing partnership with U.S. operator and General Dynamics-owned subsidiary Jet Aviation further positions VistaJet as a favorite alternative for American customers.



Chairman and Founder Thomas Flohr said: "I want to say thank you to our U.S. customers and partners for welcoming the VistaJet business model with open arms. North America has the most mature business aviation market in the world, so for us to experience such advanced growth in a short time frame is a true indication that this market is ready for change.



We're excited to give customers a new option, arranging for flights to more cities in the U.S. and around the globe, in collaboration with our partner, Jet Aviation."



1 VistaJet owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by duly licensed U.S. air carriers. VistaJet and its U.S. subsidiary, VistaJet US, Inc., are not U.S. direct or indirect air carriers. Any reference to 'the fleet' or 'aircraft' include own-operated or partner operated aircraft.



2 VistaJet US Inc. acts as agent of the client or as sourcing agent for duly licensed U.S. air carriers depending on the selected services.



About VistaJet Founded in 2004 by Thomas Flohr, VistaJet is now the first and only truly global aviation company. On its fleet of specially designed business jets1, VistaJet arranges flights for corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries worldwide. The Company pioneered the 'pay the hours you fly' business model, providing all the benefits of owning a personal jet without the responsibilities or asset risk of aircraft ownership. VistaJet's signature Program service offers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its global fleet1, with the guarantee to fly anywhere, at any time. News and information are available at www.vistajet.com, or for the U.S., use www.vistajet.com/us



