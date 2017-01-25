As the latest in a wave of new manufacturing equipment orders that have been announced in recent weeks, tool maker Amtech Systems announced yesterday that it has already received US$60 million (€56 million) in solar equipment bookings in its fiscal year 2017, which began on October 1.

This includes orders for the company's plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) platform from "top tier" PV makers in China, Malaysia and Taiwan, as well as an order for a turnkey line to produce n-type bi-facial PV products from a new customer in China. Amtech states that this customer ...

