

A new Pokémon mobile game called Pokemon Duel has been released in US, that lets players battle one another to win territories.



Pokémon Duel is available for free download for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. However, the game include in-app purchases in order to buy boosters and upgrade Pokemon.



The new game has been developed by the Pokémon Company, while the previous blockbuster Pokemon Go was developed by Niantic.



In Pokémon Duel users select six Pokemon for a team and then battle against another team. Each Pokémon figure has different strengths and a set number of steps it can take. Players should send their Pokémon along different routes in a rush to the goal, or block opponent's Pokémon from advancing. When a player's Pokemon gets next to opponent's Pokémon along route, they will have to engage in battle to advance.



The Pokémon Company has created single player and league modes that allow users battle other human opponents.



