

NOVARTIS FINANCE S.A. / NOVARTIS FINANCE S.A.: US Securities & Exchange Commission Form 20-F 2016 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



As filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on January 25, 2017



US Securities & Exchange Commission Form 20-F 2016: https://hugin.info/136453/R/2073486/779402.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: NOVARTIS FINANCE S.A. via GlobeNewswire



904278B544VK9R10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX