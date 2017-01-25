sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 25.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

66,38 Euro		+1,63
+2,52 %
WKN: 904278 ISIN: CH0012005267 Ticker-Symbol: NOT 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVARTIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVARTIS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,70
66,93
19:05
66,84
67,00
19:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVARTIS AG
NOVARTIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVARTIS AG66,38+2,52 %