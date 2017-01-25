Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2017) - Alternate Health Corp. (CSE: AHG) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and trades under the symbol "AHG". Alternate Health is a diversified healthcare company that uses its expertise in technology to revolutionize patient care and service delivery in both traditional and complementary medical fields.

With investments in research, education and cutting edge technology, the company is a leader in software applications and processing systems for the medical industry using proprietary technology platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it offers services ranging from medical practice and controlled substance management software to blood analysis and toxicology labs, to clinical research and continuing education programs.

The goal of Alternate Health is to continue to lead the traditional medical and the medical cannabis industry with effective, legal products & services that will provide a platform for improving & advancing patient outcomes with operational efficiencies, education, product development and network-driven data results.

The company recently closed a private placement, raising approximately $4.4 million from the issuance of 2.9 million shares at $1.50 per share, and has announced another non-brokered private placement, and is looking to raise approximately $9.7 million through the issuance of up to 3 million shares at $3.25 per share.

The company intends to use the proceeds of this new private placement for commercialization of its recently acquired CBD delivery system licenses, expansion of its toxicology laboratory business and for additional targeted revenue generating acquisitions in the health care industry.

The shares are trading at $3.36 and with 39,950,000 shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $134 million.

For more information about the company, its numerous subsidiaries and recent acquisitions, please visit the company's website at www.alternatehealth.ca, contact Jim Griffiths, CFO, at 416-607-5757 or email info@alternatehealth.ca.

