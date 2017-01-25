Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2017) - Inovent Capital Inc. (TSXV: IVQ.P) ("Inovent" or the "Company") reports it has filed a Filing Statement on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) for its Qualifying Transaction ("QT") consisting of the acquisition of the King's Point gold-copper-zinc property in Newfoundland. The Filing Statement also describes the Company's concurrent private placement financing (the "Financing") and proposed name change.

Name Change

To reflect Inovent's new business in mineral exploration and mining, the Company proposes to change its name to Inomin Mines Inc. Furthermore, the Company's TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") trading symbol will change to MINE.

New Director

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce Winfield to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Winfield, M.Sc., P.Geo., is President, CEO and a director of Defiance Silver Corp.. He has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. Following 14 years with major mining companies Texasgulf Inc. and Boliden Inc., he focused on exploration in Central America and Mexico as VP Exploration for Greenstone Resources and Eldorado Gold Corp. leading to the exploration and development of five gold deposits including the Oronorte Gold Mine in Colombia; the open pit, heap leach Santa Rosa Gold Mine in Panama; the 60,000 oz per year La Libertad Gold Mine in Nicaragua; and the 40,000 oz per year San Andres Gold Mine in Honduras. Subsequently as President and CEO, Mr. Winfield has led companies exploring primarily in South America for the last twenty years.

QT Completion

The Exchange has conditionally accepted the Company's Qualifying Transaction. Subject to final Exchange approval, the QT and the Financing are scheduled to close on or about January 30, 2017.

Further Information

Inovent is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in Exchange Policy 2.4) and has been identifying and evaluating potential Qualifying Transactions as its sole business. Upon completion of its QT, and subject to Exchange approval, Inovent will be classified as a Tier 2 Mining Exploration and Development Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, engaged in the identification, exploration and development of mineral properties. Inovent also holds warrants to purchase shares in Canada Jetlines Ltd. For further information visit www.inoventcapital.com.

