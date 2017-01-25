An expertise recognized by the "Label France Cybersecurity", awarded to ESI at the FIC 2017

ESI Group, leading innovator in Virtual Prototypingsoftware and services for manufacturing industries, has received the "Label France Cybersecurity" in the "Industrial Networks Security" category. The Alliance de la Confiance Numérique awarded ESI the label during the International Forum on Cybersecurity FIC 2017, an important Cybersecurity event held in Lille on January 24 25, 2017. This label highlights ESI's expertise in ensuring Cybersecurity on industrial networks, a growing concern for the factories of the future.

With over 40 years of experience in the industrial world, ESI Group has developed solutions that allow manufacturers to virtually build, assemble, test and experience their future products without the need for physical prototypes. As products are becoming increasingly smart, connected, and generate a growing amount of data, ESI has built the new technologies and skills essential to the Industry 4.0. momentum. ESI's latest Virtual Prototyping solutions are enriched by machine learning, data analytics and cybersecurity.

Data Analytics platform ESI INENDI empowers industrial clients with a Machine Behavior Analytics solution able to protect their infrastructures. Boosted by an advanced visual analytics software, ESI INENDI uses machine learning algorithms to model the behavior of any given industrial network and to investigate the mass of data generated by the connected objects supporting an industrial process. ESI INENDI then reuses these specific trained algorithmic models in order to set-up automatic alerts, helping industrial manufacturers and service providers to prevent hacking and other forms of advanced cyber-attack.

Closely working with ESI's team of data scientists, Henri Païs, Business Developer for Data Analytics at ESI, comments: "For industrial customers facing the technological challenges of a connected world, ESI's solid industrial experience comes as an added value. We are merging IT skills with a deep understanding of the industrial world, to deliver tailored cybersecurity solutions to our customers. Award of the Label France Cybersecurity highlights the breadth of our competency to deliver disruptive innovations."

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtually replicating the fabrication, assembly and testing of products in different environments. Today, coupled with Virtual Reality, animated by systems models, and benefiting from data analytics, Virtual Prototyping becomes immersive and interactive: ESI's clients can bring their products to life, ensuring reliable performance, serviceability and maintainability. ESI solutions help world-leading OEM's and innovative companies make sure that their products will pass certification tests before any physical prototype is built and that new products are competitive in their market space. Virtual Prototyping addresses the emerging need for products to be smart and autonomous and supports industrial manufacturers in their digital transformation.

Today, ESI's customer base spans nearly every industry sector. The company employs about 1100 high-level specialists worldwide to address the needs of customers in more than 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.esi-group.com/

