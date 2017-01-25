According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global camping lights and lanterns market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Camping Lights and Lanterns Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst at Technavio for outdoor gearresearch, "Camping is an important part of tourism across the world. Owing to the affordable and recreational nature of camping, more people from the younger demographics between 20-39 years are opting for this activity."

The market research analysis categorizes the global camping lights and lanterns market into three major product segments. They are:

Flashlights

Lanterns

Headlamps

Global camping flashlights market

The global camping flashlights market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. Camping flashlights are one of the most important camping equipment. Due to their lightweight, the demand for these lights is increasing at a higher rate than that for other lights. Many technological advancements have taken place in the flashlights segment such as the adoption of LED and solar LED technologies, which conserve energy and thus attract more customers. The key competitors are promoting sustainability by manufacturing flashlights with updated technology, which consume less energy.

Global camping lanterns market

The global camping lanterns market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. Outdoor camping lanterns are primarily used to light the camping non-glass outdoor lanterns space. Some of the parameters considered by campers while choosing lanterns are battery efficiency or consumption, light emitting effectiveness, active or operational hours, and weight.

"The market players are also developing solar lights and lanterns that are more effective than normal LED lights and lanterns in conserving energy," says Brijesh

Global camping headlamps market

The global camping headlamps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. There are multiple varieties of headlamps available in the market at various price points. However, some of the key parameters considered by campers while buying them are durability, beam distance, run time, and brightness. Over time, headlamps have evolved to include features such as integrated USB connectors to charge smartphones and other electronic gadgets of the campers. Some of the popular headlamps include Petzl NAO, Petzl Tikka RXP, Black Diamond ReVolt, and Princeton Tec Sync

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Black Diamond

Goldmore

Johnson Outdoors

Newell Brands

