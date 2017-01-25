Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Market by Product Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Market by Product Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global cellulose ether & its derivatives market in terms of value, is projected to reach USD 6.41 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2021. The high-growth application areas such as personal care, pharmaceuticals, construction, food ingredients, along with expansion & new product launch activities undertaken by companies are the key factors driving the global cellulose ether & its derivatives market.



The segmentation of the cellulose ether & its derivatives market includes product type, application, and region. Hydroxyethyl cellulose is projected to be the fastest growing product during the forecast period due to the high growth in the end-use industries such as, pharmaceuticals, oil drilling, and construction, among others. Carboxymethyl cellulose is estimated to remain the largest market by volume. Carboxymethyl cellulose finds major applications in industrial, foods and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care sectors in the global cellulose ether & its derivatives market.



Currently, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for cellulose ether & its derivatives, accounting for more than half of the global market, by value, in 2015. Among all the countries, China led the cellulose ether & its derivatives market in 2014, closely followed by India and the rest of Asia-Pacific countries. A high economic growth rate, growing demand for applications (such as, mining, construction, drilling fluids in oilfields, pharmaceuticals, and so on), cheap labor, and competitive manufacturing costs are the main factors driving the market for cellulose ether in the region.



Though the cellulose ether & its derivatives market is growing at a high rate, a few factors hinder the growth of the market globally. The prices of guar gum which is used as a substitute for cellulose ether in the foods & beverages, and paints & coatings industries have sharply fallen due to the decrease in oil prices globally. As a result, companies may use guar gum as an economic alternative to cellulose ether. Also, nonionic thickeners are being used in formulations of paints & coatings in conjunction with cellulose ether which will further reduce the volume demand to some extent.

Companies Mentioned:



Akzonobel

Ashland Inc.

CP Kelco

China Ruitai International Holdings Co. Ltd.

DKS Co. Ltd.

Daicel Finechem Ltd.

Fenchem Biotek Ltd.

J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH + Co.Kg (JRS)

Lotte Fine Chemicals

Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd.

SE Tylose GmbH & Co. Kg

Shandong Head Co. Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sichem LLC

The DOW Chemical Company

Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Co. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Cellulose Ether and Derivatives Market, By Product Type



8 Cellulose Ether and Derivatives Market, By Application



9 Cellulose Ether and Derivatives Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



12 Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6bcfp7/cellulose_ether

