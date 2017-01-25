The Human Machine Interface Market (HMI) Worth $5.86 Billion by 2022: Increasing Demand for Smart Automation Solutions - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The human machine interface market (HMI) is expected to be worth USD 5.86 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2016 and 2022. The growth of this market is propelled by growing acceptance of industrial automation equipment in the manufacturing sector, evolution of industrial internet of things (IIoT) and increasing demand for smart automation solution, and growing need of efficiency and monitoring in the manufacturing plant.

The hardware segment lead the global market in terms of market share in 2015. Hardware segment includes basic HMI, advanced panel-based HMI, and advanced PC-based HMI. The market for advanced panel-based HMI is expected to witness a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand of mobile HMIs is driving the growth of the advanced panel-based human machine interface market. In addition, the advanced panel-based HMIs have high demand in industries such as oil and gas, chemical, and energy and power, where critical operations are involved. The industries demand advanced solutions to enhance the visibility of production process.

The market for embedded HMI solution is expected to hold a larger market size by 2022 owing to increasing adoption of the embedded HMI solutions in process industry. Embedded platforms enable easy communication between two machines and provide easy access to operators, and thus help operators in process industries to gain more process visibility.

The discrete industry dominated the human machine interface market in 2015. Growing need for the monitoring and controlling solutions in automotive, packaging, and aerospace and defense industry is expected to drive this market growth. The automotive industry is expected to hold the largest size of the global HMI market for discrete industry between 2016 and 2022. Intensified operation of automotive manufacturing companies to cater the increasing demand for automobiles is expected to drive the demand of the HMI solutions in this industry.

The key restraining factors for the human machine interface market are high installation cost and complexity involved in the designing of HMI solutions.

