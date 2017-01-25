Plasterboard Market to Reach $23.85 Billion by 2021: Driven by Emergence of Environment-friendly Construction Techniques - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Plasterboard Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The report projects that the plasterboard market size will grow from USD 18.07 Billion in 2016 to USD 23.85 Billion by 2021, at an estimated CAGR of 5.7% between 2016 and 2021.

The plasterboard market is expected to witness high growth as a result of the recovery of the global economy, high growth in the Asia-Pacific region, and the emergence of environment-friendly construction techniques. Growth in modern retailing, rise in consumer income & employment, and increase in demand for new construction projects are some of the other factors influencing the growth of the plasterboard market.

This report is segmented on the basis of type, form, end-use sector, and region. The fire-resistant segment, by type, is projected to be the fastest-growing in the plasterboard market during the forecast period. The gradual shift of building contractors and consumers toward cost efficient, eco-friendly, and modern building techniques is creating growth opportunities for the plasterboard market.

On the basis of form, the tapered-edged segment is projected to grow at a higher rate in the forecast period as it is easy and quick to install as compared to the square-edged plasterboard. Developed countries have a higher demand for tapered-edged plasterboard compared to that of developing countries.

In 2015, the residential sector accounted for a larger share in the plasterboard market; this is projected to grow at a higher rate between 2016 and 2021. The growth of residential construction across the globe is also creating growth opportunities for the adoption of plasterboard. The residential segment is an emerging market for plasterboard products, where it is used for the construction of wall panels, ceilings, and partitions.

Poor acceptance of plasterboard among the end-users due to pre-defined mindsets about plasterboard is a constraint in the growth of plasterboard market. Furthermore, lack of awareness about the recyclability of plasterboard among end-users is hindering the market growth.

