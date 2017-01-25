U.S. Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market to Reach $35.4 Million By 2021: Growing Demand for Pet Insurance & Increasing Animal Healthcare Expenditure - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "U.S. Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market by Type (Large Volume Infusion Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps), End User (Private Hospitals, Private Clinics, Teaching Hospitals) - Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The U.S. veterinary infusion pumps market is expected to witness growth in the coming years as a result of the growing demand for pet insurance and increasing animal healthcare expenditure, rising demand for animal-derived food products, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels.



This market is projected to reach USD 35.4 Million by 2021 from USD 26.6 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2021. Growing adoption of companion animals and increasing prevalence of animal diseases requiring surgeries are the major factors that are expected to offer potential growth opportunities to market players. However, increasing pet care costs may hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.

This report analyzes the market by type and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into large-volume infusion pumps and syringe infusion pumps. In 2015, the large-volume infusion pumps segment accounted for the largest market share, primarily due to the increasing use of these pumps for delivering large volumes of fluids to animals during emergency conditions, providing blood transfusions, and administering total parenteral nutrition at continuous predetermined medium-to-high flow rates. Based on end user, the market is segmented into private hospitals, private clinics, and teaching hospitals. Private hospitals are expected to dominate this market in 2015.

Companies Mentioned:



B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd.

Digicare Biomedical Technology, Inc.

Dre Veterinary

Grady Medical Systems, Inc.

Heska Corporation

Jorgen Kruuse A/S

Jorgensen Laboratories

Leading Edge Veterinary Equipment

Q Core Medical Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. U.S.Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market, By Type



6. U.S.Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market, By End User



7. Key Players in the Market



8. Key Distributors of Veterinary Infusion Pumps in the U.S.



9. Key Customers of Veterinary Infusion Pumps in the U.S.



10. Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4bfz62/u_s_veterinary

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716