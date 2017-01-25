Connected Enterprise Market Size to Reach $400.87 Billion By 2021: Increasing Adoption of Connected Enterprise Systems - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Connected Enterprise Market by Platform (Device, Connectivity Management & Application Enablement), Solution, Service (Professional and Managed Services), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The connected enterprise market size is forecast to grow from USD 102.60 Billion in 2016 to USD 400.87 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.3%.



The connected enterprise solutions and services offer a pro-active and real-time monitoring of business activities, providing comprehensive control over various tasks in the enterprise ecosystem. The security solution is growing rapidly owing to the increasing adoption of connected enterprise systems and growing security concerns.



The connected enterprise market is broadly classified into solutions, services, platforms, verticals, and regions. The solutions segment is further divided into real-time collaboration, enterprise infrastructure management, streaming analytics, security solution, data management, remote monitoring solution, network management, mobile workforce management, customer experience management, and asset performance management. Compared to solutions, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The services in the connected enterprise market are aimed at enabling smart and coordinated decision-making processes and mitigating the risks and vulnerabilities of Internet of Things (IoT) in enterprises using efficient tools and techniques. Moreover, these services enhance data management techniques and help to meet the end-to-end needs of all the verticals.



The security solution is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is specifically focused on data security, which is the prime need of the enterprise. Moreover, the data management solution offers flexibility and scalability to enterprises, as their most important asset is data. These solutions help the enterprises gain operational efficiency and bandwidth as per their requirement.



With the increasing usage of numerous devices across enterprises, various advanced threats have also evolved and the need to maintain the safety and confidentiality of enterprise data has become crucial. Due to the large number of devices connected in a connected system, tampering with even a single device in the network can turn out to be a potential threat for the enterprise. Connected devices need a dedicated security solution as this need cannot be met by PC security solutions for IoT embedded devices.



Accelerite

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric

Honeywell International, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Parametric Technology Corporation, Inc. (Thingworx)

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Connected Enterprise Market Analysis, By Type



8 Connected Enterprise Market Analysis, By Platform



9 Connected Enterprise Market Analysis, By Solution



10 Connected Enterprise Market Analysis, By Service



11 Connected Enterprise Market Analysis, By Vertical



12 Geographic Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profile



15 Appendix



