Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal carbon capture and storage (CCS) marketreport. This market research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170125005469/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global carbon capture and storage market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global CCSmarket is in its infancy, and the present status is that of uncertainty and potential opportunity. There is significant potential for the market to turn into a profit churning machine. However, concerns related to the creation of a sustainable environment need to be taken into consideration.

"The strategies for the success of global CCS market is embedded in the life cycle analysis of projects in the power and manufacturing sectors. The vendors can work on these key areas to make significant progress and strengthen their share in this ever-evolving market," says, Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst for power research from Technavio.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55957

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio energymarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Babcock Wilcox

Babcock Wilcox is a leading global provider of energy products and services as well as a premier advanced technology. Babcock Wilcox is one the major players in the global CCS technologies market. The company has been an industrial leader in the supply of steam generation and environmental control equipment for electric power generation.

ENGIE

ENGIE is a natural gas and electricity supplier that operates through six segments: energy Europe, energy international, global gas and LNG, infrastructures, energy services, and environment businesses. The energy services business segment offers sustainable energy and environmental efficiency solutions in engineering, installation, and energy services

GE Power

GE Power, a subsidiary of GE, is a developer and supplier of advanced technologies for energy utilities. GE Power is one of the major players in the global CCS market. The company has been an industrial leader in the supply of steam generation and environmental control equipment for electric power generation.

The Linde Group

The Linde Group is an engineering company that supplies industrial, process, and specialty gases. The company serves industries such as the food and beverage, chemistry and energy, electronics, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company has been an industrial leader in the supply of equipment for electric power generation.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and sales of a wide range of products. The company offers its commercial CO2 recovery system. It provides a post-combustion approach to capturing CO2 from flue gases that are released by burning natural gas at chemical plants. The stored CO2 is reused as a feedstock for production of chemicals such as urea.

Browse Related Reports:

Global CCS in Power Generation Market 2016-2020

Global Smart Water Meter Market 2017-2021

Global Power Rental Accessories Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like smart gridwater and waste management; and oil and gas. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170125005469/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com