IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Plaza Bancorp (OTC PINK: PLZZ)

2016 highlights

16% growth in total assets to $1.2 billion

Both loans held for investment and deposits exceed $1 billion

Net income more than doubled in 2016

Plaza Bancorp (OTC PINK: PLZZ) (the "Company"), the holding company of Plaza Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 of $3.0 million, or $0.10 per share on a diluted basis compared with $2.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2016. For the quarter ended December 31, 2016, the Company's annualized return on average assets was 1.02% and annualized return on average equity was 10.33%, up from an annualized return on average assets of 1.00% and an annualized return on average equity of 9.79% for the third quarter of 2016.

For the year ended December 31, 2016, the Company recorded net income of $11.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted share. For the same period in 2015, the Company recorded net income of $4.3 million, or $0.14, per diluted share. For the year ended December 31, 2016, the Company's return on average assets was 1.00% and return on average equity was 9.82%, up from a return on average assets of 0.44% and a return on average equity of 4.24% for the same period in 2015. The Company's results in 2015 included $4.9 million in merger related expenses.

Gene Galloway, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, commented on the year's results, stating "Management is very pleased with the consistent, solid financial results for 2016 that are the direct result of our employees' efforts and dedication to the Bank. In 2016, our loans outstanding grew in each quarter, ranging from $24 million to $41 million. Interest income increased in every quarter of the year in a range from a $412,000 to $999,000. Earnings per share ranged from 8 cents in the first quarter to 10 cents in the second and fourth quarters."

Mr. Galloway concluded with, "Since the merger 18 months ago, that doubled our asset size, we have upgraded certain key personnel and our infrastructure that will result in improved efficiencies and higher earnings. We are looking forward to a very successful 2017."

Other highlights for the year or quarter ended December 31, 2016 included:

Loans held for investment grew during the quarter and year by $24.2 million and $139.0 million, respectively, to $1.0 billion. The year over year growth is 15.8%

Loan originations by the Bank in the fourth quarter and the year totaled $94.0 million and $377.7 million, respectively

Net interest income increased $279,000, or 2.1%, to $13.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2016. Net interest income for the year grew $3.9 million, or 7.9%, to $50.0 million

The Company's net interest margin ("NIM") for the quarter was 4.57% and for the year was 4.68%

Total revenues in the fourth quarter increased $654,000, or 4.4%, to $15.4 million compared to $14.8 million for the previous quarter

During the quarter, the Company realized a gain of $644,000 on the sale of $10.8 million of SBA 7(a) loans and one SBA 504 loan. For the year the Bank sold $47.9 million in loans for a gain $3.2 million

Nonperforming assets net of discounts totaled $2.8 million, or 0.23% of total assets at December 31, 2016 compared to $2.0 million, or 0.17% at September 30, 2016 and $1.4 million, or 0.14% at December 31, 2015

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment was 1.27% at December 31, 2016. Including the credit discount on acquired loans of $1.6 million in the ratio, the ratio increases to 1.43%

The Company's efficiency ratio for the quarter was 63.9% and for the year was 64.4%

Tangible book value per share increased $0.10 to $3.65 during the fourth quarter

Net interest income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 totaled $13.3 million and $50.0 million, respectively. Loan interest income for the quarter totaled $14.8 million, the average total outstanding loans for the quarter were $1,012.8 million and the annualized yield was 5.82%. Interest expense related to deposits was $1.3 million for the quarter, or 0.51% annualized. The interest expense related to the subordinated debentures for the quarter was $453,000, or 7.245% annualized.

The Company recorded a $243,000 provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2016 principally as a result of the $24.2 million growth in loans held for investment. For the fourth quarter, total charge-offs were $145,000 and recoveries were $4,000. For the year ended December 31, 2016, the Company recorded a total provision for loan losses of $1.6 million and net charge-offs of $173,000.

Non-accrual loans net of discounts totaled $2.6 million at December 31, 2016 of which $1.4 million is covered under a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) share-loss agreement or SBA guaranty. At December 31, 2015, the non-accrual loans net of discounts totaled $1.2 million with $534,000 of the non-accrual loans covered under a FDIC share-loss agreement or SBA guaranty.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $2.2 million. Non-interest income for the fourth quarter is primarily comprised of a net gain from the sale of loans of $644,000, loan servicing income of $400,000, deposit fee income of $279,000, partial reversal of the allowance for single family loans sold of $400,000, loan referral fee income of $58,000 and other fee income totaling $403,000.

Non-interest expense totaled $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Compensation and benefits comprises approximately 64%, or $6.5 million, of the total non-interest expense. The Company had 159 full-time equivalent employees as of December 31, 2016.

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter was 41.0% and for the year of 2016 was 40.1%, for a total tax expense of $2.1 million for the quarter and $7.5 million for the year.

Total loans held-for-investment, net of the allowance for loan losses, grew 2% to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2016 from $997.1 million at September 30, 2016 and grew 16% from $882.2 million at December 31, 2015. At December 31, 2016, the Company's unfunded commitments on originated loans totaled $170.0 million.

Total deposits decreased $12.5 million, or 1%, to $1.0 billion as of December 31, 2016, from $1.0 billion as of September 30, 2016, and increased 14% from $884.0 million as of December 31, 2015.

FHLB advances increased to $60.0 million as of December 31, 2016 compared to $30.0 million as of September 30, 2016, and $24.0 million at December 31, 2015.

At December 31, 2016, the Company had total regulatory capital on a consolidated basis of approximately $118.7 million, and the Bank had total regulatory capital of approximately $136.0 million. The federal banking regulators' capital ratios requirements for "well capitalized" banks are 5.00% for tier 1 leverage capital, 6.5% for common equity tier 1 capital, 8.00% for tier 1 capital and 10.00% for total capital. At December 31, 2016, the Bank exceeded all regulatory capital ratio requirements for well capitalized banks.

The following table sets forth the capital ratios of the Company and the Bank at December 31, 2016:

Plaza Bancorp 12/31/2016 9/30/2016 12/31/2015 ----------- ---------- ----------- Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.93% 9.25% 8.56% Tier 1 capital ratio 9.78% 9.87% 9.35% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.78% 9.87% 9.35% Capital ratio 13.33% 13.51% 13.24% Plaza Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.44% 10.86% 10.48% Tier 1 capital ratio 11.38% 11.57% 11.44% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.38% 11.57% 11.44% Capital ratio 12.63% 12.82% 12.70%

About Plaza Bancorp

Plaza Bancorp is the holding company of Plaza Bank. Plaza Bank is a full service community bank serving the business and professional communities in Southern California and Southern Nevada. The Bank is committed to meeting the financial needs of small to middle market businesses and professional firms with loans for working capital, equipment and owner-occupied commercial real estate financing and a full array of cash management services. Plaza Bank meets its customers' needs through its eight regional offices located in the cities of El Segundo, Glendale, Irvine, Las Vegas, Manhattan Beach, Montebello, Pasadena and San Diego. For more information, visit www.plazabank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to the safe harbors created by that Act. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, expectations, assumptions, projections, and management's judgment about the Company, the Bank, the banking industry and general economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Bank's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic, real estate and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally in areas in which the Bank conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; new litigation or claims or changes in existing litigation or claims; future credit loss experience; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Bank's operations or business; loss of key personnel; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies; and the ability to satisfy requirements related to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and other regulation on internal control.

Plaza Bancorp Consolidated Condensed Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, September 30, December 31, ASSETS 2016 2016 2015 ------------ ------------- ------------ Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,095 $ 138,085 $ 97,576 Investment securities - available for sale 23,117 25,570 28,215 Loans held for sale 6,227 3,338 4,535 Loans held for investment 1,021,203 997,051 882,199 Allowance for loan losses (12,966) (12,856) (11,506) ------------ ------------- ------------ Net loans held for investment 1,008,237 984,195 870,693 Accrued interest receivable 3,815 3,579 3,201 Other real estate owned 206 206 206 Premises and equipment 7,786 7,826 7,581 Deferred income tax 10,852 10,384 15,174 Goodwill and other intangibles 8,963 9,134 9,692 Mortgage servicing rights 2,963 2,929 2,719 Indemnification asset 326 420 762 Other assets 9,934 10,113 10,378 ----------- ------------ ----------- TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,219,521 $ 1,195,779 $ 1,050,732 ============ ============= ============ LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand $ 311,026 $ 295,371 $ 316,516 Savings, now and money market accounts 453,009 477,265 355,515 Time deposits 240,515 244,407 211,998 ------------ ------------- ------------ Total Deposits 1,004,550 1,017,043 884,029 Borrowings 84,728 54,720 48,696 Accrued interest and other liabilities 11,550 8,309 10,738 ------------ ------------- ------------ Total Liabilities 1,100,828 1,080,072 943,463 Total stockholders' equity 118,693 115,707 107,269 ------------ ------------- ------------ TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 1,219,521 $ 1,195,779 $ 1,050,732 ============ ============= ============ BASIC BOOK VALUE PER SHARE $ 3.95 $ 3.85 $ 3.57 BASIC BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE $ 3.91 $ 3.83 $ 3.54 TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE $ 3.65 $ 3.55 $ 3.25 TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE $ 3.61 $ 3.52 $ 3.22 BASIC SHARES OUTSTANDING 30,039,244 30,039,244 30,034,244 DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING 30,393,232 30,244,080 30,296,867 Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.93% 9.25% 8.56% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 9.78% 9.87% 9.35% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.78% 9.87% 9.35% Risk-based capital ratio 13.33% 13.51% 13.24% Plaza Bancorp Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Quarter- Quarter- Quarter- Year- Year- to-Date to-Date to-Date to-Date to-Date December September December December December 31, 2016 30, 2016 31, 2015 31, 2016 31, 2015* ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income $ 15,096 $ 14,684 $ 12,722 $ 56,648 $ 51,071 Interest expense 1,838 1,705 1,429 6,630 4,990 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net interest income 13,258 12,979 11,293 50,018 46,081 Provision for loan losses 243 494 1,428 1,634 2,367 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,015 12,485 9,865 48,384 43,714 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 400 333 285 1,439 892 Bank and other fee income 279 299 300 1,180 1,637 Net gain from loan sales 644 625 1,039 3,176 3,551 Other income 858 549 1,419 3,002 3,800 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total non- interest income 2,181 1,806 3,043 8,797 9,880 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 6,473 6,216 5,686 25,100 23,452 Premises and occupancy 1,241 926 957 4,363 4,370 Data processing 660 607 590 2,493 2,818 Other real estate owned expenses 2 - 55 2 56 FDIC insurance premiums 39 128 130 451 802 Professional fees 753 709 356 2,645 5,662 Marketing expense 134 217 194 713 929 Other expenses 736 746 823 2,837 3,835 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total non- interest expense 10,038 9,549 8,791 38,604 41,924 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Income before income taxes 5,158 4,742 4,117 18,577 11,670 Provision for income taxes 2,117 1,933 722 7,449 4,852 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Income from continuing operations 3,041 2,809 3,395 11,128 6,818 Discontinued operations Loss on discontinued operations - - 4 - (3,643) Income tax provision/(be nefit) - - 1 - (1,490) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Loss discontinue operations - - 3 - (2,153) Net income before noncontrolling interest in Plaza Bank 3,041 2,809 3,398 11,128 4,665 Less: Net income attributed to noncontrolling interest in Plaza Bank - - - - (336) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net income $ 3,041 $ 2,809 $ 3,398 $ 11,128 $ 4,329 =========== =========== =========== =========== =========== EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ 0.37 $ 0.15 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED$ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ 0.37 $ 0.14 BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES 30,039,244 30,039,244 30,038,188 30,037,218 29,708,498 DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES 30,315,516 30,238,438 30,301,593 30,257,686 30,035,088 RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS 1.02% 1.00% 1.30% 1.00% 0.44% RETURN ON AVERAGE EQUITY 10.33% 9.79% 12.83% 9.82% 4.24%

*Pooling of Interest with Manhattan Bancorp effected in June 2015 Plaza Bancorp Loans Held for Investment Portfolio Composition (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2016 2016 2015 ------------ ------------- ------------ (dollars in thousands) Construction and land development $ 10,574 $ 11,502 $ 12,906 Commercial real estate and other 637,932 606,680 522,739 Commercial 181,115 182,366 162,485 Residential real estate 125,248 136,873 131,051 Consumer 70,148 63,769 56,656 ------------ ------------- ------------ Total 1,025,017 1,001,190 885,837 Deferred loan fees, net of costs (3,814) (4,139) (3,638) ------------ ------------- ------------ Loans held for investment 1,021,203 997,051 882,199 Allowance for loan losses (12,966) (12,856) (11,506) ------------ ------------- ------------ Total net loans $ 1,008,237 $ 984,195 $ 870,693 ============ ============= ============ Non-Performing Assets December 31, September 30, December 31, 2016 2016 2015 ------------ ------------- ------------ (dollars in thousands) Non-Accrual Assets Loans (net of discounts) $ 2,579 $ 1,768 $ 1,236 OREO 206 206 206 Delinquent Loans (net of discounts) 30 - 89 days past due $ 2,978 $ 3,461 $ 3,487 90 days and greater (included in non-accrual) 1,713 1,363 109

