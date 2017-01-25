Impartner Outlines Top 9 Attributes of a World-Class Channel Chief





Comprehensive new eBook highlights what it takes to have a high 'CQ' and succeed as a channel chief in 2017

Authored by T.C. Doyle, leading channel strategist and tech writer, the eBook also features real-life channel chief examples of each attribute at work - both successes and failures

SAN JOSE, California, Jan. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Cloud Channel Conference, Global SaaS Partner Relationship Management (PRM) Leader Impartner today launched a new eBook, "The Top Attributes of a World-Class Channel Chief." The guide, underwritten by Impartner and authored by leading tech journalist and Penton Technology Channel Content Director T.C. Doyle, provides a comprehensive look at the attributes required to be a top channel chief in today's market, which more and more must match that of other C-suite players or they risk channel performance that lags behind competitors and being replaced by leaders with a more contemporary skillset. Get your complimentary copy of the eBook here http://bit.ly/2j59Cfr.

"In 2017, compressed product cycles are evolving customers' needs and business models are undergoing significant reinvention - and the skill set needed for those who manage partner programs for vendors-aka 'channel chiefs' - is now much broader and more sophisticated than ever before," Doyle said. "It's not just enough to have a high Intellectual Quotient (IQ) or exemplary work ethic to succeed in this capacity; you need a high "Channel Quotient" CQ, which is a combination of nine attributes that include a range of both business and emotional skills."

In the eBook, Doyle not only outlines the nine attributes listed below, but also brings the power of these attributes to life with real-life examples of successes - and failures. The attributes are:

Organizational Influence Business Acumen Decisive Leadership Technological Savvy Operational Efficiency Customer Orientation Personal Integrity Intellectual Curiosity Infectious Optimism

"We couldn't be more pleased to have partnered with someone with TC's long tenure in the market to bring this eBook to life to help channel chiefs be on top of the skill mix they need to compete in this critical position," said Dave R Taylor, Impartner chief marketing officer, noting that top channel chiefs worldwide have turned to Impartner's multi-award winning PRM technology as the No. 1 solution they rely on to accelerate their indirect revenue. "To echo TC's fourth attribute, being technologically savvy and leading the advancement of a company's channel tech stack is as important as any other change top channel chiefs can drive in their organizations."

To get your complementary download of the eBook, http://bit.ly/2j59Cfr. To see how Impartner's PRM technology helps some of the world's leading channel teams accelerate indirect sales, click here.

About T.C. Doyle

T.C. Doyle is the senior content director of Channel brands at Penton Technology. A veteran technology writer, editor and video storyteller, he is also the co-author of "The Digital Revolution: How Connected Digital Innovations Are Transforming Your Industry, Company and Career," which was published by Pearson Education Inc.'s FT Press Division in 2016. When he's not pursuing a story in Silicon Valley or elsewhere, he can be found in Park City, Utah, where he resides.

About Impartner

Impartner delivers one of the industry's most advanced SaaS-based Partner Relationship Management solutions, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner PRM is the industry's most award winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 30 days, using the company's highly engineered, three-step Velocity' onboarding process. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

