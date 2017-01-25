Moose Sweeps London Toy Awards

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Moose Toys continues to dominate on the world stage, taking out two key awards at the Toy and Supplier of the Year Awards presented last night by the British Toy and Hobby Association with the Toy Retailers Association. The awards were presented at the gala event to kick-off the first day of the 64th annual London Toy Fair.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/461388/Moose_Toys_Little_Live_Pets_Snuggles.jpg

For the third year running, global phenomenon Shopkins has won in the Best Collectible Range category, cementing its position as the world's number one collectible brand.

Little Live Pets has also continued to hold the position as #1 in the Interactive Toy category taking out a win with Snuggles My Dream Puppy.

This is the third year in a row Little Live Pets has won in this category. In another show of confidence in the brand, Little Live Pets Surprise Chick was been nominated for Best New Toy in 2017!

Moose further showcased its status as the #1 manufacturer within the Collectible Category with new brand, The Grossery Gang, awarded the runner-up prize in the Best Collectible Range Awards.

And, in only the brand's second year, Shopkins Shoppies was awarded runner-up in the Doll of the Year Category.

"We are excited and honoured to be walking away from this year's London Toy Awards with two wins! It is a real testament to the team and the fans that both Shopkins and Little Live Pets have won awards in their respective categories for three years running," said Paul Solomon, Co-CEO of Moose Toys.

"It is also fantastic that we have been recognised in three categories: Collectibles, Dolls and Interactive toys. We are looking forward to a fantastic 2017, expanding into new categories like craft and games, so watch this space!"

About Moose Toys

