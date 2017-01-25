The Fruit & Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market to Reach $41.39 Billion By 2022: Analysis of Amylase, Pectinase, Protease & Cellulase Enzymes - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global fruit & vegetable processing enzymes market has grown steadily in the last few years. The market size is projected to reach USD 41.39 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of around 6.7% from 2016 to 2022. The high specificity of enzymes in biochemical reactions is the major driving factor of this market.

The global market, based on type, has been segmented into amylase, pectinase, protease, and cellulase. The amylase segment accounted for the largest share of the fruit & vegetable processing enzymes market in 2015. Amylases are mainly used in industries, such as food & beverages due to its cost effectiveness, and less time-consuming methods, and therefore the demand is high. Microorganisms are considered as the best source of these enzymes. Alpha-amylase, beta-amylase, and gluco-amylase are the major types of amylases. Out of the three types, á-amylase and gluco-amylase are used in a wider range of products in the food & beverage industry.

In the form segment, the market has been segmented on the basis of liquid and powder. The liquid form accounted for the largest share in 2015. The liquid enzyme is used directly in its liquid form or sprayed and absorbed onto a solid carrier. The liquid formulation of enzyme is supplied as a liquid solution, which is sprayed on the pellets. The growth in this segment is attributed to three major components, such as enzymatic, physical, and microbial stabilities are considered by manufacturers during the production stage which has resulted in the increased demand.

On the basis of product type, the global market is segmented by juices, wine & cider, and paste & purees. The juices segment dominated the market in 2015. The growth of the beverage industry especially in the Asia-Pacific region has led to the increased demand for fruit & vegetable juices, resulting in the demand for enzymes. The enzymes used in the production process of juices break down cell walls in fruits & vegetables and discharge the liquid & sugar contents.

