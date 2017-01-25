GCC Video Surveillance Systems Market (2017-2023): Driven by Growth in the Construction Market Coupled With Growing Government Regulations for Compulsory Installation of Video Surveillance Systems - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Projected growth in the construction market, upcoming new hotels & shopping malls coupled with growing government regulations for compulsory installation of video surveillance systems in the public areas as well as increasing inflow of FDI in the construction and retail sectors are some of the key factors that have resulted in the overall growth of the video surveillance systems in GCC market. In the GCC video surveillance market, the IP video surveillance segment accounted for majority of the market revenues owing to high average selling price and increasing installation in government & transportation verticals.



In last 2 years, the market declined due to falling government spending owing to declining oil prices. The market is anticipated to bounce back with the recovery of oil prices post 2017. Growing security concerns and increasing crime index in the GCC region are expected to boost growth of the video surveillance market in the forecast period. Amongst all verticals, government & transportation vertical acquired highest revenue share of the market. Over the next six years, the hospitality & healthcare and education verticals are forecast to grow at higher CAGR during 2017-23.



In the GCC region, Saudi Arabia held major market for video surveillance systems in terms of revenues owing to increasing infrastructure development activities, especially in the commercial and residential verticals. However, in the coming six years, UAE and Qatar markets are expected to witness higher growth in the GCC region.



