Global Genetic Testing Market Forecast to 2025: Poised to Grow at a CAGR of Around 10.4% Over the Next Decade - Research and Markets

The Global Genetic Testing Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $10.3 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing prevalence of infectious, chronic, and genetic diseases, rising market for personalized medicine, and encouraging legislative & regulatory policies.

On basis of test type the market is segmented by predictive & presymptomatic testing, diagnostic testing, carrier testing, prenatal testing, and new born screening.

By diseases the market is classified into thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, alzheimer's diseases, duchenne's muscular dystrophy, huntington's disease, cancer, cystic fibrosis, and other diseases.

Depending on the technology the market is segregated molecular testing, cytogenetic testing, and biochemical testing.

Based on application the market is categorized into cancer genetic testing, prenatal genetic testing, filling and capping machinery, pharmacogenomics genetic testing, and predisposition cancer genetic testing

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities;

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers;

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries;

Key developments and strategies observed in the market;

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends;

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players;

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025;

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Companies Mentioned:

Abbott Laboratories

Biocartis SA

Applied Biosystems Inc.

Celera Group

AutoGenomics Inc.

Roche Diagnostics Limited

IntegraGen S.A

Transgenomic, Inc.

Molecular Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Inc

PerkinElmer Inc

BioRad Laboratories

ELITech Group

Agilent Technologies Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Genetic Testing Market, By Test Type

5 Genetic Testing Market, By Disease

6 Genetic Testing Market, By Technology

7 Genetic Testing Market, By Application

8 Genetic Testing Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

