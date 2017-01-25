Technavio's latest market research report on the global industrial floor scrubber marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new report on the global industrial floor scrubber market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Abhay Sinha, a lead research analyst from Technavio, says, "Industrial floor scrubbers are one of the largest segments of the industrial floor cleaner market. The segment contributes more than 34% to the overall market. APAC, due to the presence of developing countries such as India, China, and South Korea, will contribute significantly to the growth of the market."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global industrial floor scrubbermarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Innovations spearheading market growth

Green cleaning technologies

Growth in end-user segments

An increasing number of floor cleaning machines now include built-in Wi-Fi to provide automated reporting. This allows managers to remotely monitor the equipment's productivity rates, chemical usage, and maintenance needs. Also, janitorial software, which automates job scheduling and time tracking to project bidding and contract management, are becoming more common. Tornado, a leading vendor in the market, offers advanced heavy-duty auto scrubbers. The product comes with the advanced interactive display and automatic operation control mode. Other innovations include machine location tracking, diagnostics, usage, and performance data. Size reduction and improved mobility have also become highly desirable.

Green and sustainable cleaning methodologies are among the key trends prevailing in the global industrial floor scrubber market. They reduce the carbon footprint of the equipment by optimizing product manufacturing processes, using natural and renewable resources, utilizing recyclable material and large containers for packaging to curb usage of plastics, and reducing fuel consumption for transportation. Sustainable cleaning is focused on maintaining and improving the health and well-being of people and environment and on being resource efficient and sustainable.

"Green and sustainable cleaning practices are cost-effective as they lead to significant savings in resources such as water, energy, and chemicals and reduces wastage, says Abhay.

The increase in the awareness of hygiene among various end-users has contributed to the growth of the overall market. Effective cleaning depends on products and services deployed such as disinfectants, cleansers, and other chemicals. Low-quality products can be dangerous to the customers, especially in end-user industries like healthcare.

The growing concern about hygiene-related infections is a key driver of the industrial floor scrubber market. Service providers prefer to hire professionals with expertise in dealing with cleaning products and solutions. The growth of various end-user segments such as manufacturing, healthcare, and construction is a key driver for the industrial floor scrubber market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

