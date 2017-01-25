

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices fell Thursday as government data confirmed another build in U.S. oil inventories.



The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an increase of 2.8 million barrels in domestic crude-oil supplies for the week ended Jan. 20.



That's roughly in line with yesterday's figures from industry group the American Petroleum Institute.



Yesterday, president Donald Trump backed the controversial Keystone Pipeline between Canada and the U.S.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 45 cents at $52.75 a barrel.



Prices have been bouncing back and forth around $53 as a significant increase in U.S. production has offset OPEC supply quotas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX