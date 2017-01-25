LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WPFH), a leading developer and operator of online and event-based social gaming platforms and brands, announces today that it has formed a joint venture with Chairman Films, LLC (www.chairmanfilms.com) to promote World Poker Fund's gaming platforms. The joint venture will operate as Chairman Gaming Group, LLC, a to-be-formed Nevada company which will be owned equally by WPFH and Chairman Films, LLC. The joint venture will hold the licensing and marketing rights to the 4 Kings television series developed by Chairman Films. To view the 4 Kings trailer, please visit: https://vimeo.com/200940133

Chairman Films Founder and Manager, Nick Mao, stated, "I am excited about teaming up with World Poker Fund Holdings to help market and develop its gaming platforms through our 4 Kings brand. Our partnership is a natural fit with WPFH as 4 Kings is also expanding into an interactive experience with our viewers." 4 Kings is a production show based around four friends who are professional gamblers living in Las Vegas. Through both wins and losses, their friendships never go broke.

Mao is notable for his ground level involvement in the development and financing of the restaurant chain The Yard House, which was purchased in 2012 by Darden Restaurants Inc. for $585 million.

About Chairman Films

Chairman Films is a technology driven entertainment company focusing on the creation of original content and its distribution through the emergence of new media and the ever- changing world of technological delivery systems that provide direct access to the end user.

About World Poker Fund Holdings

World Poker Fund Holdings is a leading developer and operator of online and event based social gaming platforms and brands. The company is currently in the final stages of launching its two-core celebrity driven social gaming brands for online poker and casino gaming. The company does not offer any games or gaming opportunities for cash in the United States and is not licensed as a gaming operator in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

To learn more about World Poker Fund Holdings (WPFH) and its upcoming events, please visit www.worldpokerfund.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact

Eddie Kwong

VP Investor Relations

Direct: +1.626.466.9734

Email: investors@worldpokerfund.com



