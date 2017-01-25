PowerObjects, an HCL Company Launches Company Website in the United Kingdom

PowerObjects' website will provide Microsoft Dynamics 365 resources and tools to the United Kingdom.

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerObjects, an HCL Company, are proud to announce that they have launched a website in the United Kingdom. A recognised Microsoft partner, PowerObjects have been recognised multiple times for providing outstanding service and leadership in the realm of CRM for Microsoft Dynamics 365.

PowerObjects provides CRM service, support, education, and add-ons for Microsoft Dynamics 365, which in turn helps organisations increase productivity, streamline business processes and build better relationships.

"Our website is one of our best resources for Dynamics 365 users in United States," says Jim Sheehan, PowerObjects Senior Vice President. "As PowerObjects continues to expand into the market in the United Kingdom, our website will leverage our most popular CRM resources including our Webinars on Demand, CRM University online courses and our blog, which is one of the most respected blogs in the CRM community."

The website launch marks a critical milestone in PowerObjects' plan to aggressively expand into the Dynamics 365 market in the United Kingdom as well as the rest of Europe. With the influential presence of HCL Technologies, PowerObjects' parent company, already strong in the United Kingdom, PowerObjects will be able to establish themselves as the number one partner for Microsoft Dynamics 365 in the UK.

"The ability to reach our European customers to provide Microsoft Dynamics 365 resources and services is a goal our organisation has as a whole," says Sheehan. "It directly affects our larger goal to positively impact one million users of Microsoft Dynamics 365 globally."

You can learn more about PowerObjects by watching this video and view the website here.

