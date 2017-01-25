Column5 Announces Expanded Agenda for EPM Leadership Summit 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest gathering of SAP BPC users in the world, Column5's EPM Leadership Summit, has announced an expanded agenda with additional case studies and sessions presented by SAP leadership for its February 2017 user conference in Las Vegas. The EPM Leadership Summit is an annual event hosted by the leading SAP EPM consulting firm, Column5 Consulting. Year after year, this event has grown in number of attendees and customer speakers. "Overwhelming feedback from previous attendees is the suggestion to include more case studies so attendees can explore creative ways SAP BPC customers solve hot button issues and expand the use of the software. It is one thing to learn best practices from an SAP BPC expert, but it is entirely different to hear directly from a Director of FP&A about specific issues they ran into during an SAP EPM implementation or upgrade and how they overcame challenges," said Jami Giovannini, Director of Marketing for Column5.

Next month will feature informative case studies by companies such as eBay, NBC Universal, New Balance, Flex, Varian Medical Systems, and Nu Skin Enterprises. Column5 selected the case studies based on maturity of their organization's EPM initiatives and ability to demonstrate enhanced use of the software. David Den Boer, CEO of Column5 observed, "There is a very discernible difference between organizations that are using SAP BPC in an advanced manner with sophisticated processes, and those that are struggling with getting the system stabilized. Early stage EPM challenges may take the form of frustrating performance, unsatisfied users, and excessive maintenance costs. Getting EPM stabilized and put on an efficient path for continued innovation represents a competitive advantage to any organization. The EPM Leadership Summit showcases those who are excelling in this endeavor."

Also added to the agenda are SAP led sessions covering new products such as SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, Predictive Analytics, and Digital Boardroom. SAP leadership will also be hosting roundtables such as "EPM Roadmap" and "SAP Customer Satisfaction".These roundtables will be an open dialogue between customers and SAP to discuss the future of EPM and how SAP's powerful EPM solution portfolio can better facilitate high value results.

The full EPM Leadership Summit agenda is available via www.epmsummit.com/agenda.

About Column5

Column5 is the world's leading-edge consulting firm dedicated to providing high-value services that help customers leverage the power of SAP's Enterprise Performance Management product suite. Column5 was founded in 2005 by key players from OutlookSoft, and quickly evolved into a global team of experts who are uniquely qualified to properly design and deliver comprehensive systems, addressing a wide range of industry and process-specific requirements.Column5's custom tailored solutions combine proven software with unparalleled technical skills and visionary enterprise performance management process expertise to deliver prompt return on investment, long-term independence and a competitive edge for our elite list of discerning clients.Additional information is available at http://www.column5.com.

