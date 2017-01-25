

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session notably lower, treasuries saw some further downside over the course of the trading day on Wednesday.



Bond prices moved steadily lower as the day progressed before closing firmly in negative territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed by 5.2 basis points to 2.523 percent.



With the continued increase on the day, the ten-year yield ended the session at its highest closing level in almost a month.



The weakness among treasuries came amid strength on Wall Street, with the Dow climbing above 20,000 for the first time.



Stocks continued to benefit from optimism about U.S. economic growth under new President Donald Trump, which has also reduced the appeal of bonds.



Trump has signed several executive orders designed to boost the economy, including orders reviving the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota pipeline projects.



Treasuries saw continued weakness following the release of the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $34 billion worth of five-year notes, which attracted slightly below average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.988 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38, while the ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Finishing off this week's series of long-term securities auctions, the Treasury is due to sell $28 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.



Trading on Thursday may also be impacted by reaction to reports on weekly jobless claims, new home sales, and leading economic indicators.



