Producers Looking for Young Boy for Lead Role in the Steven Spielberg Directed Film

Amblin Entertainment is having an open casting call for the lead role of Edgardo Mortara in the studio's upcoming film "The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara."

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170125006157/en/

"The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara" (Photo: Business Wire)

The casting call is set for Sunday, January 29 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Newman St Studios, 42-44 Newman Street, London, W1T 1QD. Please arrive between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for informal drama games, chat and photo. Candidates may be asked to return for a same day recall between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Casting directors will be looking for a male, between the ages of 6 and 9. They are looking for someone truly special, gifted, curious and intelligent with a mischievous streak to portray a Jewish and Italian boy. No accent needed. The film will shoot in Europe beginning April, 2017.

Steven Spielberg will direct the film which has been adapted for the screen by two time Oscar nominated screenwriter and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tony Kushner. Academy Award winner Mark Rylance will star in the historical drama based on the book by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Kertzer. The project also reunites the Academy Award nominated "Bridge of Spies" producing team of Spielberg, Marc Platt and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Published in 1997, "The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara" recounts the story of a young Jewish boy in Bologna, Italy in 1858 who, having been secretly baptized, is forcibly taken from his family to be raised as a Christian. His parents' struggle to free their son becomes part of a larger political battle that pits the Papacy against forces of democracy and Italian unification.

If you cannot attend this open call, please contact casting@ninagold.co.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170125006157/en/

Contacts:

Amblin Entertainment

Kristin Stark

001 818 733 9685