Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: Santhera Announces Combination of Two Shareholder Groups

Liestal, Switzerland, January 25, 2017 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that it has received from Ernesto Bertarelli, Donata Guichard-Bertarelli, Maria-Iris Bertarelli, (together, the "Bertarelli Group") and Ralf Arnold, Markus Kühnle and Thomas Terhorst (together, the "Iglu Group") the notification that they have combined their respective shareholdings in Santhera to form a new shareholder group.

The above mentioned shareholders have announced that they have formed a new shareholder group with a combined holding in Santhera of 18.84% (1,179,977 shares). Previously, this number of Santhera shares had been owned by the two groups separately, the Bertarelli Group (545,777 shares, 8.71%) and the Iglu Group (634,200 Shares, 10.13%).

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and neuromuscular diseases. Santhera's lead product Raxone is authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON). For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), the second indication for Raxone, Santhera has filed a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in the European Union and Switzerland. In collaboration with the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing Raxone in a third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), and omigapil for congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), all areas of high unmet medical need. For further information, please visit the Company's website www.santhera.com (http://www.santhera.com).

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

