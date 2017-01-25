CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Mattersight Corporation (NASDAQ: MATR) today announced that it intends to release its fourth quarter 2016 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Mattersight management also plans to host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.

The conference call and slide presentation will be available at the Investor Relations section of Mattersight's website at http://www.mattersight.com/about-us/investor-relations/. To listen to the conference call via telephone, please call 800.952.4789 (domestic) or 404.665.9579 (international), conference ID: 89270006.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the live call is completed until March 8, 2017, by dialing 855.859.2056 (domestic) or 404.537.3406 (international), conference ID: 89270006.

About Mattersight

Mattersight's mission is to help brands have more effective and effortless conversations with their customers. Using a suite of innovative personality-based software applications, Mattersight can analyze and predict customer behavior based on the language exchanged during service and sales interactions. This insight can then facilitate real-time connections between customers and the agents best capable of handling their needs. Mattersight's stack of patented SaaS applications has influenced hundreds of millions of shorter, more satisfying customer interactions. Organizations across the Financial Services, Healthcare and Telco industries rely on Mattersight to drive customer retention, employee engagement and operating efficiency. An independent research study documents the average return on investment for these organizations is 344%. To learn more about how Mattersight can help your company, please visit www.mattersight.com.

David Mullen

Chief Financial Officer

312.954.7380

David.Mullen@Mattersight.com



