DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Dig-it Underground, Inc. (OTC PINK: DIGX) announces today that the company has launched its corporate website, www.digitunder.com as an online brochure to create a connection with our customers, advance our marketing, and to create more public awareness.

The President of Dig-It Underground, Inc., Mr. Lenoid Chernyakhovsky, commented that he is excited about the company's new website www.digitunder.com, stating that "it will allow us to better communicate with our shareholders and the public at large. It will be a work progress, as we are growing and looking forward to a strong business performance in 2017."

The company recently released their record breaking Third Quarter Financials, posting over a half million dollars of total revenue for the 3rd Quarter ended September 30, 2016. Mr. Chernyakhovsky stated that the company is poised to continue to build on its past successes and the management team remains focused to continue building revenue and profit growth.

Expressions Chiropractic & Rehab, a wholly owned subsidiary, currently has three locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas Metroplex area. Having operated for more than ten years, the operation is providing crucial stability to the company's other growth and expansion plans. Mr. Chernyakhovsky added, "Our ability to stabilize earning and income at these new levels, is giving us the strength we need to move forward with our growth plan and continue to target larger and even more profitable acquisitions and continue to experience these record breaking numbers."

Forward Looking Statements: Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dig-it Underground, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Dig-it Underground, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. There may be other factors not mentioned above that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Contact:

Dig-it Underground, Inc.

info@digitunder.com

972-232-9489



