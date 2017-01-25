BEDMINSTER, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the appointment of John Raleigh, Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banking at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Located in Darien, Connecticut Mr. Raleigh is responsible for the market growth in the Connecticut, New York and New England markets providing exceptional client service through the Bank's unique private banking approach.

"John and I began our careers together, and it is great to team up with him again at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. He is a great asset in delivering the Peapack-Gladstone Bank experience of superior service to the Connecticut market," states Doug Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Raleigh has over 30 years of financial services experience holding key positions in the middle market, corporate, leverage finance and asset-based banking segments. Prior to joining Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Mr. Raleigh worked at Citibank as the Region Manager of Upper Middle Market Banking for the Florida, New York and Connecticut markets. He also served as a Senior Credit Officer and instructor to the Bank's Commercial Risk Management Program. Prior to that, John was Vice President, Northeast Region for HSBC in New York where he was named Officer of the Year multiple times for outstanding performance. He held equally impressive roles at Sanwa Business Credit, Fleet Capital Corporation and Coast Business Credit covering the Northeast markets. John started his career at JPMorgan Chase in New York where he completed formal credit training.

A resident of Darien, Connecticut, Mr. Raleigh holds an MBA in Finance from Iona College and BBA in Accounting, Finance and Mathematics from Pace University. He is a Board and Finance Committee member of the Laurel House, Stamford, Connecticut and is engaged in other charities including build-On, Habitat for Humanity and Malta House.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $3.77 billion as of September 30, 2016. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, real estate professionals, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

Contact:

Rosanne Schwab

Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Assistant Vice President, Public Relations Manager

500 Hills Drive, Suite 300

Bedminster, NJ 07921

rschwab@pgbank.com

(908) 719-6543



