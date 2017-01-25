TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Tower One Wireless Corp., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Pacific Therapeutics Ltd. has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com

The symbol PT will be delisted at the close on January 25, 2017. Tower One Wireless will begin trading on January 26, 2017.

The Issuer's wholly owned subsidiary, Tower Three, focuses primarily on building towers in municipalities where there is limited or no cellular coverage. This enhances the probability of multiple carriers sharing the tower and minimizes competitive risk. Tower Three is currently focused on 4G LTE infrastructure expansion in Colombia and will look to open other territories to enhance coverage.

Tower One Wireless Corp., l'emetteur resultant d'un changement fondamental de Pacific Therapeutics Ltd. a ete approuve a l'inscription.

Les documents de divulgation et d'inscription seront disponibles a thecse.com

Le symbole PT sera desinscrit a la cloture le 25 janvier 2017. Tower One Wireless seront transigees sur le 26 janvier 2017.

Tower One se concentre principalement sur la construction de tours dans les municipalites ou la couverture cellulaire est limitee ou nulle. Cela augmente la probabilite que plusieurs transporteurs partagent la tour et minimise le risque concurrentiel. Tower One est actuellement concentre sur l'expansion de l'infrastructure 4G LTE en Colombie et cherchera a ouvrir d'autres territoires pour ameliorer la couverture.

Issuer/Emetteur: Tower One Wireless Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): TO Number of securities issued and outstanding/Titres emis et en circulation: 52 220 797 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/Titres reserves pour emission: 16 070 029 CSE Sector/Categorie: Technology/ Technologie CUSIP: 89186Q 10 1 ISIN: CA89186Q 10 1 9 Boardlot/Quotite: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de negociation: CDN$/ $CA Listing date/Date d'inscription: Jan. 26, 2017/ Le 26 janvier 2017 Other Canadian Exchanges/Autres marches canadiennes: N/A Fiscal year end/Cloture de l'exercice financier: December 31/ Le 31 decembre Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

