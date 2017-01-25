Technavio market research analysts forecast the global start-stop battery marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 21% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170125005872/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global start-stop battery market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global start-stop batterymarketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists electric vehicles (EV) and automotive as the two major application segments for the start-stop battery market, with the EV segment accounting for 85% of the market in 2016.

According to Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst at Technavio for energy storageresearch, "The market is primarily driven by the growing momentum of start-stop battery technology and rising greenhouse gas emissions, with EMEA emerging as the fastest-growing region in the start-stop battery market. Also, increasing demand in countries such as China and India are likely to fuel market growth in the APAC."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56067

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio energy analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global start-stop battery market:

Stringent emission regulations

Growing automotive sector

Increase in demand for EVs and HEVs

Stringent emission regulations

Auto regulators around the world have been setting emissions targets to control emissions as the transport sector accounts for about a quarter of the global energy-related GHG emissions, in the form of nitrogen oxide (NOx), sulfur oxide (SOx), hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, and particle matter (PM). Different regions of the world are setting different regulations, however. the common message remains to reduce and cut down on the amount of emissions produced by the automotive industry.

"Start-stop batteries aid in reducing GHG emissions and they also decrease the fuel cost by the auto start-stop system when the vehicle is in an idle state," says Thanikachalam.

Growing automotive sector

The global automotive industry is flourishing due to numerous factors such as increasing population, growing trade, and rising disposable incomes. China is one of the largest manufacturers of automobiles in the world. The country's passenger vehicle production grew from 13.89 million units in 2010 to 19.91 million units in 2014. The automobile industry in the country is likely to grow further over the forecast period, thereby creating high demand for batteries with a start-stop system.

Increase in demand for EVs and HEVs

The increasing adoption of EVs and HEVs has the potential to change the complete outlook of power and fossil fuel used in the transportation industry. Currently, EVs and HEVs are the largest end-users of start-stop batteries. The longer shelf life of these batteries has increased their demand in the EV and HEV industry.

The implementation of eco-friendly technologies to reduce carbon emissions is also expected to increase the demand for HEVs and EVs worldwide. Targets related to emissions encourage EV and HEV manufacturers to invest in battery-operated vehicles. The US leads the EV market with 39% while Japan is the second-largest with 16% and China is the third-largest EV market with 12%.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket 2016-2020

Global Hybrid Commercial Vehicle Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like oil and gaspower, and smart grid. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170125005872/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com