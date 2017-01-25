

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $601 million, or $0.54 per share. This was up from $600 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $2.40 billion. This was up from $2.32 billion last year.



eBay Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $601 Mln. vs. $600 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $2.40 Bln vs. $2.32 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.46 - $0.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.17 - $2.21 Bln



