sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 25.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

109,37 Euro		-0,079
-0,07 %
WKN: 602155 ISIN: US00817Y1082 Ticker-Symbol: HE8 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AETNA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AETNA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
110,37
111,47
22:31
110,52
111,03
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AETNA INC
AETNA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AETNA INC109,37-0,07 %