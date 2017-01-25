Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) London announces the arrival of David Chaplin today to its growing Energy Industrials team. David will join H+K as a Senior Associate Director.

David joins H+K from the official Remain campaign in last year's EU referendum, Britain Stronger In Europe, where he was Director of Strategic Communications.

As a founding member of the Remain campaign team, David oversaw the creation and recruitment of the campaign's national press office function across the UK. Working alongside the then Prime Minister's strategy and communications staff from Downing Street, he managed the campaign's overarching media and communications grid and coordinated outreach and media strategy with other political parties, trades unions, and business leaders.

Prior to the EU referendum campaign, David was spokesperson and communications adviser to the Labour cabinet minister Douglas Alexander in his capacity as shadow foreign secretary and chair of the Labour Party's 2015 general election strategy.

"David brings extensive hands-on experience of political communications, campaign planning, and reputation management to H+K. His knowledge will be a significant asset to our company and our clients," said Simon Whitehead, H+K's Managing Director of Energy Industrials.

David said: "The referendum campaign proved to me that communications is changing incredibly fast, and many people in business and in politics are frankly struggling to keep pace. The team at H+K is at the forefront of understanding and advising their clients across the world on how to respond to these complex and evolving challenges, and I'm delighted to work with them at such an exciting time for the agency."

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Inc. is an international communications consultancy, providing services to local, multinational and global clients. The firm is headquartered in New York, with 87 offices in 49 countries, as well as an extensive associate network. The agency is part of WPP, one of the world's largest communications services groups.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170125006265/en/

Contacts:

For Media Enquiries:

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Catherine Clifford, +44 207 413 3334

Senior Business Development Executive

Catherine.Clifford@hkstrategies.com