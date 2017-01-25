sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 25.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

52,68 Euro		+1,03
+1,99 %
WKN: 883121 ISIN: US7475251036 Ticker-Symbol: QCI 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
QUALCOMM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QUALCOMM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,20
52,00
22:44
52,81
53,07
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QUALCOMM INC
QUALCOMM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUALCOMM INC52,68+1,99 %