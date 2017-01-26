sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 26.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

107,45 Euro		+1,364
+1,29 %
WKN: 869686 ISIN: US5128071082 Ticker-Symbol: LAR 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
105,00
108,00
25.01.
108,33
109,21
25.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION107,45+1,29 %