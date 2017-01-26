

FREMONT (dpa-AFX) - Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) reported that its December quarter net income increased year-over-year to $332.79 million or $1.81 per share from $222.98 million or $1.28 per share, last year. Non-GAAP net income was $405.19 million or $2.24 per share, for the quarter. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.19 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



December quarter revenue increased to $1.88 billion from $1.43 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX