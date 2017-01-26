sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 26.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,352 Euro		+0,227
+1,87 %
WKN: 867622 ISIN: US4461501045 Ticker-Symbol: HU3 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,983
13,113
25.01.
12,962
13,127
25.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC12,352+1,87 %