First cabin baggage X-ray system to pass new ECAC explosives detection standard

Benefits include enhanced airport security and significant throughput gains

Random searches of air travellers' cabin luggage will soon be a thing of the past for airports using Smiths Detection's industry leading cabin baggage X-ray system, the HI-SCAN 6040aTiX.

The advanced checkpoint screening solution is the first in the industry to be awarded the new European Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) certification EDS CB C1 for its automated explosives detection capability.

Airports using the system can dispense with random searches using additional explosive trace detectors or dogs, thanks to its advanced detection system, which significantly enhances airport security while also speeding up the inspection process and boosting throughput.

Additional benefits for airports include cost savings for administration and maintenance, as there is no need to use threat image projection to review operator performance. The system helps maintain high levels of operator performance as the complexity of X-ray images remain consistently the same, helping facilitate threat detection.

Cameron Mann, Global Market Director for Aviation at Smiths Detection, said: "We are delighted to be the first in the industry to receive EDS CB C1 certification. Regulators are looking to next-generation detection technology to handle ever evolving threats and we are proud that they have recognized our ability to keep passengers safe. We're continuously working to meet the highest industry standards with our security solutions, ensuring passengers can travel safely and securely, while also helping lighten the load for airport operators."

ECAC is focused on moving towards automatic detection of explosives in cabin baggage through the latest standards. EDS CB C2 systems will take automation a step further, meaning that electronic devices such as laptops can remain in bags. By introducing the new EDS standards, ECAC is both increasing the security level at aviation checkpoints whilst also facilitating operational improvements. Further, any system which meets EDS CB C1, C2 or C3 is automatically considered to have achieved EDS HBS (Hold Baggage Screening) Standard 3.

The HI-SCAN 6040aTiX provides industry leading detection performance, including lower false alarm rates. Using advanced computer technologies, complex analyses can be carried out in real-time without hampering normal checkpoint procedures. Key features include:

Automatic detection of explosives in carry-on baggage

Analysis of Zeff and density using independent views

Maximum baggage throughput real time evaluation

Proven, ergonomic operating concept is retained

Two high-resolution and detailed views (Dual View)

X-ray generator with optimized spectrum

High resolution XADA sensor technology

Fully integratable in networks for system management, archiving, image distribution and TIP functionalities

