CARLSBAD, CA--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - AppTech Corp. (OTC PINK: APCX) announces that the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") has restored all electronic clearance and settlement services for the Company's common stock. The Company's common shares were previously unable to be traded electronically due to a Global Lock imposed by the DTC on April 14, 2014.

The basis for the imposition of a Global Lock was related to a FINRA order issued on August 5, 2013 which stated that between, August 19, 2008 and September 20, 2010, FINRA member Oppenheimer & Company, Inc. sold a total of over one billion shares of twenty penny stocks, including AppTech common stock, without registration or an applicable exemption, in violation of Section 5 of the Securities Act of 1933. As previously announced on May 5, 2014, the company was unaware of previous management's involvement in this matter but remained committed to working with legal counsel, the DTC, and the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to restore DTC services for AppTech. https://www.apptechcorp.com/suspension-of-dtc-services-for-apptech-corp-2/

About AppTech Corp.

AppTech Corp. is a financial technology company providing payment processing solutions for brick-and-mortar, online, and mobile businesses. The company also provides managed cloud and IT services including virtual desktop services and remote IT support. AppTech is focused on developing innovative mobile technology to enhance its core business offerings.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "plan", "project", "predict", "should" and "'will" and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties concerning AppTech's future capital market transactions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this document due to a number of important factors. These factors include, among others, the ability of management to grow the business organically and management's ability to attract investors and market makers. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

