Neurodegenerative Drugs Market to Reach $45 Billion by 2022 Worldwide

PUNE, India, January 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds "Global Neurodegenerative Drugs Market to 2022 - Growth Driven by an Aging Population, the Approval of Novel Immunomodulators and Neuromodulators, and Strong Uptake of Marketed Anti-Inflammatory Treatments" to its store. The report focuses on five key indications within neurodegenerative disorders: Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and multiple sclerosis. With no curative therapies available, symptomatic medications prescribed off-label are an important part of the treatment paradigm, especially in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and multiple sclerosis. This indicates the need for extensive R&D within this area.

Browse 13 Tables and 72 Figures, spread across 133 pages available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/824157-global-neurodegenerative-drugs-market-to-2022-growth-driven-by-an-aging-population-the-approval-of-novel-immunomodulators-and-neuromodulators-and-strong-uptake-of-marketed-anti-inflammatory-treatments.html .

Immunomodulators are the most effective and most common therapies used in neurodegenerative disorders. This class of compounds has been the most commercially successful in the past decade, particularly in the multiple sclerosis market, with many clinical trials underway for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The market for neurodegenerative disorders is largely accounted for by premium products, with generic products holding only a relatively small share. However, some generic products have been able to secure sizable market shares after the patent expiries of leading drugs. Glatopa (a generic version of Copaxone) recently entered the market and is expected to reach sales of $233m within the forecast period.

Although there is a high degree of failure and uncertainty within the R&D of neurodegenerative disorder drugs, the number of drugs in the pipeline is very high, at 1,494. The majority of pipeline products are novel active pharmaceutical ingredients, with only a small proportion of products being either generics or repositioned from other indications. This shows progression in terms of the variety of molecules being developed as therapeutic agents within the neurodegenerative disorders pipeline. The market is expected to grow over the forecast period, which is attributed to the approval of new drugs, as well as the increasing aging population.

Order a Copy of this Report @ http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=824157 .

Scope of this report: Global revenues for the neurodegenerative disorders market are forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.42%, from $27.2 billion in 2015 to $45 billion in 2022. Which drugs will achieve blockbuster status and how will the key player companies perform during the forecast period? The neurodegenerative disorders pipeline is large and diverse, and contains 1,494 products. How does the composition of the pipeline compare with that of the existing market? What mechanisms of action and molecule types are being trialed most commonly in pipeline products for the key indications? Which products will contribute most significantly to market growth, and which will achieve blockbuster status? Will the current market leaders retain their dominance over the forecast period, and how is their revenue share set to change?

Related Reports:

COPD Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2022 - Growth Driven by Rising Prevalence, Growing Awareness and Expected Launch of Novel Therapies

Global Cancer Immunotherapies Market to 2022 - Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines to Characterize Increasingly Competitive Market

Human Drugs For Veterinary Use - Current Trends and Future Commercial Prospects for Crossover Drugs

Explore more reports on Pharmaceuticals

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 100+ leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

UNIT no 802, Tower no. 7, SEZ

Magarpatta city, Hadapsar

Pune - 411013

Maharashtra, India.

Tel: +1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsnreports.com

