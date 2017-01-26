

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The British pound rose to nearly a 5-week high of 1.2662 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2629.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to more than 3-week highs of 0.8494 and 1.2644 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8507 and 1.2619, respectively.



The pound edged up to 143.58 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 143.05.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.28 against the greenback, 0.83 against the euro, 1.28 against the franc and 149.00 against the yen.



