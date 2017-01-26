A subsidiary of TechnipFMC (NYSE and Euronext: FTI) has entered into an agreement with INPEX Operations Australia for Riserless Light Well Intervention (RLWI) services in the Ichthys field, approximately 220-kilometers offshore of Western Australia, for the Ichthys LNG Project.

Under the agreement, TechnipFMC will deploy its deepwater RLWI stack and two Schilling Robotics ROVs, from the Island Performer vessel, to perform riserless well access services on up to 20 subsea wells in the Ichthys field, beginning in 2017.

"This project represents the next step in TechnipFMC's strategy for geographic expansion of RLWI services," said Barry Glickman, President of Subsea Services for TechnipFMC.

Glickman continued: "Our RLWI stacks have been used to complete more than 400 RLWI operations over the last 10 years. RLWI helps operators improve well productivity and equipment uptime, and reduce cost by shifting intervention work from rigs to lower-cost vessels. We are proud to be selected by the Ichthys LNG Project to support well access services work in the Ichthys field."

