Prosafe SE: Total awards Central Graben to Prosafe

Total E & P UK Limited ("Total") has awarded Prosafe a contract for the provision of the Safe Caledonia semi-submersible accommodation vessel at the Elgin-Franklin Facility in the UK sector of the North Sea.

The firm period of the contract is 134 days plus additional 30 days option to extend with on-site operations planned to commence 15th May 2017.

Total value of the contract is estimated at USD 10 million including mobilisation, demobilisation and associated services.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Larnaca, 26 January 2017

Georgina Georgiou, General Manager

Prosafe SE





For further information, please contact:

Stig Harry Christiansen, Acting CEO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

Robin Laird, Acting CFO

Prosafe Offshore Services Pte Ltd.

Phone: +65 81 27 21 01

