LONDON SW QW, Sweden, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Kindred Group plc will publish its year-end report for 2016 and Interim report for the fourth quarter 2016 on Tuesday 14 February 2017 at 07.30 (CET).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a presentation in English at FinancialHearings, Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm at 09.00 (CET).

Please note the new venue.

Please go to www.financialhearings.com to sign in, in advance.

The presentation is also web casted live on www.kindredplc.com.

For those who would like to participate in the telephone conference in connection with the presentation,

the telephone number is UK: UK: +44 20 3008 9804 or US: +1855831 5946

Please call in, well in advance and register.

After the presentation there will be the opportunity to ask questions.

When the operator asks if there are any questions from the telephone conference,please press the zero one on your phone.

The presentation will also be available on demand on www.kindredplc.com.

For more information:

Inga Lundberg,

Investor Relations

Tel: +44 788 799 6116

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/invitation-to-kindred-group-s-financial-presentation,c2173568

The following files are available for download: