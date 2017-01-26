Kungsleden Creates Three Overall Asset Management Units and Appoints Ulrica Sjöswärd as Head of Real Estate Gothenburg/Malmö

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Kungsleden AB (publ) concentrates its property management organisation to three equally sized overall asset management units - Stockholm, Gothenburg/Malmö and Mälardalen - and has recruited Ulrica Sjöswärd as Head of Real Estate of the newly-established asset management unit Gothenburg/Malmö.

The regions to date, Stockholm and Mälardalen, will be the new property portfolio areas Stockholm and Mälardalen, headed up Head of Real Estate Sven Stork and Mats Eriksson respectively. Current regions Gothenburg and Malmö are being merged to form the new asset management unit Gothenburg/Malmö, which will be led by Ulrica Sjöswärd. Ulrica will be a member of Kungsleden's management team.

Meanwhile, the local organisations within each asset management unit are being consolidated via the establishment of additional market areas, with locally-based asset managers, assistant property managers, leasing managers and technical managers. The new property management organisation will comprise a total of twelve market areas.

Ulrica Sjöswärd currently holds an equivalent position at Platzer, where she has been a member of the management team. Prior to that, Ulrica has, among other positions, held the position as Regional Manager at Ica Fastigheter.

"Ulrica Sjöswärd is highly experienced when it comes to property management and has a thorough knowledge of the property market in Gothenburg and southwest Sweden. With the addition of Ulrica, Kungsleden will gain a Head of Real Estate capable of leading the new asset management unit into the next growth phase. I'm delighted that Ulrica has chosen to join us and we welcome her to the team," said Biljana Pehrsson, CEO at Kungsleden.

"I'm proud to have been given this opportunity and look forward to contributing my experience to the expertise of Kungsleden's employees and together taking Kungsleden forward in Gothenburg and Malmö," said Ulrica Sjöswärd.

Ulrica will take up her position at Kungsleden on April 24, 2017.

