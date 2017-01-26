The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 26.01.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 26.01.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CT EBOP XEUB XS1550203183 ERST 18.01.2027 0,625% ECOV BON EUR Y

CT F1RE XEUB FR0124095359 BTF 05.07.2017 EGOV BON EUR Y