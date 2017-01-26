

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - German business software firm Software AG (STWRY.PK) reported that its net income for the fourth quarter declined 11 percent to 50.2 million euros from the last year's 56.2 million euros, with earnings per share decreasing to 0.66 euros from 0.84 euros in the prior year.



The company's earnings before interest and taxes EBIT in the first quarter was 75.1 million euros, down 6 percent from 80.1 million euros in the prior year.



Total revenue for the quarter was 263.9 million euros, up 3 percent from 257.5 million euros in the previous year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Software said expects currency-adjusted increase in Digital Business Platform or DBP revenue of between 5 and 10 percent in 2017. In the Adabas & Natural or A&N segment, the company expects currency-adjusted revenue decline of 2 percent to 6 percent compared to 2016.



In addition, the Group again expects a high operating profit margin of 30.5 percent to 31.5 percent.



